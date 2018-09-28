TUF Blog: Maurice Greene Part 5

This week we got to see a lot more frustration coming from the other side of the house.



I like Leah Letson a lot. She's a good person and a very strong competitor. It was frustrating to see her not get the kind of experience that she rightly hoped for. Because of that, I made a big effort to extend the olive branch, so to speak, and welcome her to our team if she was ready to make that transition to training with Team Gastelum.



This week we also got to see the booze flowing a little bit, ha-ha. That's an interesting aspect of the show, because alcohol is so readily available, but we all know booze isn't the best thing for a professional athlete, and it can easily lead to some bad decisions. Life is all about choices, man.



As a heavyweight who doesn't have to cut weight, my choice was easier than some, ha-ha. Even though I don't really drink in my day-to-day life, I did indulge a bit after my victory. Hey, it can get a little boring in that house, and I think I earned a couple drinks after my victory.



I was really disappointed to see Josh lose. I really enjoyed training with him, and was hoping that he would get to show off a bit of his striking. But, as we all know, striking is just one element of this game. That said, Josh is a well-rounded fighter, and I don't think we've seen the last of him.



