TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 9

By Marciea Allen November 09, 2018
Special to UFC.com
It’s the first semifinal fight, and Justin really set the momentum for Team Gastelum. I’m honored to have trained with Justin and to see his progress throughout the season was truly motivational.

This week’s episode also shows Team Gastelum getting a TUFC 28 tattoo. I was the only team member that did not get a tattoo. People asked if I regret not getting a tattoo and I can honestly admit that I’m okay with not getting one.

The majority of my teammates already had multiple tattoos and me, I have one. For my own selfish reasons I opted out.

I also made a decision to go home and spoke to the producers about why I made the decision ahead of time. I must admit I was personally caught up in my feelings and wanted nothing more but to leave.

I really did appreciate Pannie and Bea putting together the team meeting. That alone showed how much they truly cared, and hearing the rest of the team speak just reassured me everything was going to be okay.

Despite it being a reality show, I must admit everything you see is not staged and was completely genuine.

There have been few fighters to do it like Donald Cerrone. The man known as 'Cowboy' has delivered plenty of exciting fights, moments and finishes. Ahead of his UFC Denver showdown, check out Cowboy's top five finishes.
Nov 8, 2018
After a long lay off, featherweight Yair Rodriguez is happy to be back and is ready to take on Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver.
Nov 8, 2018
Take a look at the 5 finishes by fighters competing on the UFC's 25th anniversary card, Fight Night Denver.
Nov 8, 2018
Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry will settle their score when they meet in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver on Saturday.
Nov 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018