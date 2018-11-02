Home
TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 8

By Marciea Allen November 02, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Team Gastelum is finally back in the win column after the devastating finish Macy delivered in her fight.

It was unfortunate that I only managed to get a week to training with Macy, but when I did, she showcased the same intensity in training sessions as she did during her fight.

It’s definitely a different training methodology than what I was accustomed to doing, but a memorable one.

In regards to Maurice, to nobody’s surprise his belligerent drinking became a norm. It irritated me knowing that despite him still being in the competition that, in my eyes, he wasn’t taking this as seriously as most professional fighters would. Especially in a rare opportunity such as TUF that most would die to be in, including someone like myself that was longer in the competition.

The most I could do, being in such an irregular position, was to not worry about it and just pray on it, and that’s just what I did. As time goes on in the show, this becomes very apparent from my perspective.

Either way, the episodes are getting more and more juicy as they progress both in the TUF gym and in the house.

Stay tuned. As you noticed, I’m thinking about leaving the TUF house next episode because of several incidents....

Nov 2, 2018
Nov 2, 2018
Nov 2, 2018
Nov 1, 2018
Daniel Cormier sharpens all of his skills. Chris Weidman feels at home. Jacare Souza learns basketball skills on the fly, and Derrick Lewis entertains the crowd at open workouts. Derek Brunson enjoys time with his son, as Israel Adesanya draws attention.
Nov 1, 2018
Nov 1, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018