TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 6

If you’re reading this right now I would bet that your life is pretty good.



As you continue to read this, smile more, you’re an inspiration and people look up to you even if you don’t know it.



Take responsibility for your actions and do good, do more, but smile. Life is good. pic.twitter.com/loeaJHlomI — Marciea Allen (@MarcieaAllen) October 4, 2018

Team Gastelum is now on a three-fight losing streak, but the team morale is still at an all-time high, despite the setbacks. Up next to fight on our team was Bea. She was fighting Leah Letson, who I became really close with while being in the TUF house. At the end of the day, I didn’t want my teammates thinking I was providing Leah insight regarding Bea and I being on the same team.

Truthfully, it was never a thought or a conversation throughout the six weeks of filming. The fight between them was definitely a blood bath and an exciting one to see on the feet. It was unfortunate for Bea to not keep the momentum she began with the first round, but Leah did what she knew was best to win and that was the takedown.

On another note, I'm still unable to train with the team and I’m sitting on the sidelines. It was a really difficult time for me, and not once did I ever think I would be in such a position. However, I still managed to take notes each training session and also provided each player on Team Gastelum notes when it came to bringing in special guests.

At this point, it’s only been two weeks since our arrival to the TUF gym and house, and it seemed like an eternity. Not having any communication from the outside world (no phone or internet) made it difficult being isolated. And being in that type of living environment made it easier for some fighters and harder for others to cope. Me personally, it was a lot harder not having family support in preparation and on the day of the fight, but it was a little easier after the fight was complete. It was still a long road ahead, though, with four weeks remaining before we could speak to loved ones.