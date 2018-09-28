TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 5

Fall is right around the corner enjoy mother nature while you can . #shadowboxing #mma #wmma pic.twitter.com/oqAtFYzlC5 — Marciea Allen (@MarcieaAllen) September 27, 2018

My fight’s now over, and in addition to the defeat, I suffered a pretty significant injury that had nothing to do with the armbar that ended the fight.



I couldn’t place my entire body weight on my foot and I didn’t know how it happened in the fight, but regardless of how, I just knew something was wrong.



This pain was like nothing I’ve felt before and I’ve sustained countless injuries in the past. So I immediately requested a doctor’s appointment for X-rays and an MRI.



You’ll find out later in the season what the doctors diagnosed. But, at this point, I couldn’t train and I’m out of the competition, but somehow I wanted to still provide value for the team.



I not only didn’t want to feel sorry for myself, let my family back home down and didn’t want to let the team down, so I decided to think of other alternatives to make the most of my time while being in the TUF house and gym.



You’ll find out how later on.