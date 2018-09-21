Home
TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 4

By Marciea Allen September 21, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Watching my episode brings back old feelings, both good and bad.

I have no excuses or regrets in my preparation leading up to my fight or during the fight.

If there was one thing I would have done differently, it would have been to control the tempo during my ground-and-pound.

I had such an adrenaline dump after I stood up from the ground-and-pound. After hammer fisting for two minutes straight I was physically and emotionally broken after standing back up.

After the second takedown, my body could no longer keep up with my mind defensively. It made my ground game look weak. I knew exactly what to do, but I was unable to perform. My ground game is something I’ve worked really hard in improving and I didn’t get a chance to showcase it like I wanted to.

It was such a rookie mistake on my behalf, but I see this as a great learning experience. When one door closes another door opens, and I’m excited to see what my future holds.

However, I felt as though I let the team down since we were on a three-fight win streak, and I was extremely apologetic to coach KG after my fight in the locker room.

Despite it all, there was only a piece of me that was shown in the cage. I’m eager to show the world all of me and the capabilities I have inside the cage both on offense and defense.

The best is yet to come!

Watch the Fight Night Sao Paulo official weigh-in on Friday, Sept. 21 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Sep 21, 2018
Things got testy between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-time titleholder Conor McGregor during a raucous press conference at Radio City Music Hall for UFC 229, happening on 10/6/18 on Pay Per View.
Sep 20, 2018
See the sights of the raucous press conference promoting UFC 229, headlined by the lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Order the October 6 Pay-Per-View event at: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/229/
Sep 20, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229 Press Conference, featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor from Radio City Music Hall.
Sep 20, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018