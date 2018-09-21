TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 4

That look that you give your opponent when your ready to bang. pic.twitter.com/XItlVyH61A — Marciea Allen (@MarcieaAllen) September 18, 2018

Watching my episode brings back old feelings, both good and bad.



I have no excuses or regrets in my preparation leading up to my fight or during the fight.



If there was one thing I would have done differently, it would have been to control the tempo during my ground-and-pound.



I had such an adrenaline dump after I stood up from the ground-and-pound. After hammer fisting for two minutes straight I was physically and emotionally broken after standing back up.



After the second takedown, my body could no longer keep up with my mind defensively. It made my ground game look weak. I knew exactly what to do, but I was unable to perform. My ground game is something I’ve worked really hard in improving and I didn’t get a chance to showcase it like I wanted to.



It was such a rookie mistake on my behalf, but I see this as a great learning experience. When one door closes another door opens, and I’m excited to see what my future holds.



However, I felt as though I let the team down since we were on a three-fight win streak, and I was extremely apologetic to coach KG after my fight in the locker room.



Despite it all, there was only a piece of me that was shown in the cage. I’m eager to show the world all of me and the capabilities I have inside the cage both on offense and defense.



The best is yet to come!



