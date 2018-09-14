TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 3

Our team is now on a three-fight win streak and the next fight pick ends up being me.Having being chosen last and being matched up against Team Whittaker’s first pick didn’t take me by surprise.In fact, I was prepared and I mentioned to Macy that I’ll be next pick as we were walking out to the TUF gym.You may ask how I knew, but think about it. Based on Team Whittaker’s last fight pick, it just made sense for their team.I’ve always been the underdog in every matchup I’ve fought and I didn’t see this being any different.The fact that coach KG indicated after the fight pick that I’m a cerebral fighter describes me dead on! Now that took me by surprise that he was able to form an opinion in a matter of a week of coaching me, but it shows his Fight IQ level.The week leading up to the fight I most definitely felt physically prepared. Also having a sports psychologist back home mentally preparing me before I left for Las Vegas helped for visualizations of the fight.So I’ve already positioned myself being in the fight before it even happened. And I’m ready.