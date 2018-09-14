Home
TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Part 3

By Marciea Allen September 14, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Our team is now on a three-fight win streak and the next fight pick ends up being me.

Having being chosen last and being matched up against Team Whittaker’s first pick didn’t take me by surprise.

In fact, I was prepared and I mentioned to Macy that I’ll be next pick as we were walking out to the TUF gym.

You may ask how I knew, but think about it. Based on Team Whittaker’s last fight pick, it just made sense for their team.

I’ve always been the underdog in every matchup I’ve fought and I didn’t see this being any different.

The fact that coach KG indicated after the fight pick that I’m a cerebral fighter describes me dead on! Now that took me by surprise that he was able to form an opinion in a matter of a week of coaching me, but it shows his Fight IQ level.

The week leading up to the fight I most definitely felt physically prepared. Also having a sports psychologist back home mentally preparing me before I left for Las Vegas helped for visualizations of the fight.

So I’ve already positioned myself being in the fight before it even happened. And I’m ready.

Marciea's Blog Part Two | Marciea's Blog Part One

