TUF Blog: Marciea Allen Introduction

By Marciea Allen September 04, 2018
Allow me to introduce myself – I’m Marciea “BlackWidow” (#BLCKWDW) Allen.

I started in the game later in life (2009 to be exact), and I’m now at the ripe age of 36. At that age, some people would consider themselves to be in their prime in the MMA industry, but I’m just getting started.


Coming into the TUF house being many years older than the other fighters, I figured I might need to adapt. I wasn’t too sure how, but I was fully prepared to be slightly reserved until I felt at ease to be somewhat vulnerable.

Also, being newly engaged made it harder for me to isolate myself from the outside world, considering it was the longest I’d ever been away from her. That’s why I wanted to bring a piece of her with me on the show by having one of her shirts with her fragrance. I’d say it didn’t quite do it justice; I’d compare it to a baby needing its pacifier in order to put them at ease.

I’m looking forward to you learning more about me through each TUF episode and I cannot wait to share my insight on several scenarios that come up over the course of the season.

Overall, this experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m forever grateful to have had the chance to live it. I not only learned a lot about myself, but I picked up some lessons in life as well.

Stay tuned.

Double champ Daniel Cormier previews the upcoming women's flyweight championship between Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko.
Sep 4, 2018
On Episode 1 of UFC 228 Embedded, Valentina Shevchenko trains standup in Houston. Nicco Montano travels to Colorado to support her teammates. Darren Till finishes his training camp. Tyron Woodley tests his endurance by getting his kids up for the day.
Sep 4, 2018
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the welterweight matchup between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till as the two are set to meet in the main event at UFC 228 Saturday.
Sep 4, 2018
Tyron Woodley discusses his upcoming title matchup with Darren Till on this edition of the UFC Minute.
Sep 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018