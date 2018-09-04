TUF Blog: Marcia Allen Introduction

Allow me to introduce myself – I’m Marciea “BlackWidow” (#BLCKWDW) Allen.



I started in the game later in life (2009 to be exact), and I’m now at the ripe age of 36. At that age, some people would consider themselves to be in their prime in the MMA industry, but I’m just getting started.

Don’t judge me based on my article of clothing, but the passion I have for the sport that’s laying underneath it all. #wmma #ufc #tuf28 pic.twitter.com/NRWVIQIyj5 — Marciea Allen (@MarcieaAllen) September 1, 2018

Coming into the TUF house being many years older than the other fighters, I figured I might need to adapt. I wasn’t too sure how, but I was fully prepared to be slightly reserved until I felt at ease to be somewhat vulnerable.Also, being newly engaged made it harder for me to isolate myself from the outside world, considering it was the longest I’d ever been away from her. That’s why I wanted to bring a piece of her with me on the show by having one of her shirts with her fragrance. I’d say it didn’t quite do it justice; I’d compare it to a baby needing its pacifier in order to put them at ease.I’m looking forward to you learning more about me through each TUF episode and I cannot wait to share my insight on several scenarios that come up over the course of the season.Overall, this experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m forever grateful to have had the chance to live it. I not only learned a lot about myself, but I picked up some lessons in life as well.Stay tuned.