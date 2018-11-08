Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

TUF Blog: Leah Letson Part 9

By Leah Letson November 08, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)

Once again, Maurice Greene and his drinking stole the show this week.

I didn't mind Mo's drinking in the house -- I'm not one to judge and it was entertaining sometimes -- until I realized how much it was affecting Marciea Allen. Mo's behavior, along with Marciea basically being eliminated from the tournament, almost made her leave the house before the tournament ended.

Thankfully we were able to convince her to stay. Marciea is a fierce competitor and, despite not having an easy go in the TUF house, I know she'd really regret leaving the show prematurely. That's the kind of thing fans will never forget and, just as important, it may prevent her from getting another shot in the UFC down the road.

That was upsetting to see her in that position. I know she has the potential to be a star in the UFC, so it was difficult to see her having such a tough time with the process -- especially when it was mostly caused by someone else's misbehavior. I was thrilled to see her stay.

Even though I was dissatisfied with the intensity of my team's training sessions, I'm happy that I never considered leaving the house early. It never crossed my mind. Thankfully I won my first fight, so I had my semifinal matchup to look forward to. And, after spending months away overseas, the six-week window of filming away from home wasn't an issue for me at all.

Although it wasn't the easiest six weeks of my life, staying focused on the task at hand was not a problem at all for me.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 10
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry will settle their score when they meet in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver on Saturday.
Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry will settle their score when they meet in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver on Saturday.
Nov 8, 2018
The open workouts for Fight Night Denver, the 25th Anniversary of the UFC, went down Wednesday night in Colorado. Here are the highlights.
The open workouts for Fight Night Denver, the 25th Anniversary of the UFC, went down Wednesday night in Colorado. Here are the highlights.
Nov 7, 2018
Listen to what motivates UFC Denver main event fighter Yair Rodriguez and drives him to be the fighter he is today.
Listen to what motivates UFC Denver main event fighter Yair Rodriguez and drives him to be the fighter he is today.
Nov 7, 2018
The Korean Zombie headlines UFC Denver with Yair Rodriguez this Saturday following his triumphant return to the Octagon in 2017.
The Korean Zombie headlines UFC Denver with Yair Rodriguez this Saturday following his triumphant return to the Octagon in 2017.
Nov 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018