Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

TUF Blog: Leah Letson Part 8

By Leah Letson November 01, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)

If you blinked, you may have missed me in this week's episode -- but I still think it was one of the most entertaining episodes of the season.

I really like Mo Greene, first of all. He was really kind and supportive of me in the TUF house, despite not being on the same team, and he always kept things interesting, which is important on this show. He's a hard-working family man, and he's doing a really good job with his MMA career.

Mo is great.

That said, I can't imagine why anyone would be drinking in the TUF house. I know it's boring, I know you get a little loopy -- but I'm so totally focused on the task at hand that drinking alcohol didn't register at all on my list of priorities. The thought alone gives me anxiety. Different strokes for different folks, and it's okay to cut loose every once in a while, but this is such a valuable opportunity that's already so difficult to take full advantage of; I can't imagine why you'd want to make the experience any harder on your body and mind than it already is.

Mo certainly wasn't the only one drinking, but he's getting a lot of screen time for it. I don't judge anyone for drinking in the house, but I really just don't get it. I should note, though, that I'm definitely not a big drinker at the best of times. I may have a beverage or two to celebrate a victory. But I worked as a bouncer at home in Milwaukee -- I know how you look and act when you're drunk -- and my body doesn't handle it well, either.

I hope that Mo (and everyone else) is able to use the alcohol to his advantage, maybe as a way to take away some of the stress or pressure, because I really do have a fondness for almost every one of my castmates, and I'd hate to see anybody sabotage their chances in the tournament over a couple drinks.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Megan Olivi sits down with the charismatic No. 9 middleweight Israel Adesanya ahead of his UFC 230 showdown with Derek Brunson Saturday on Pay-Per-View.
Megan Olivi sits down with the charismatic No. 9 middleweight Israel Adesanya ahead of his UFC 230 showdown with Derek Brunson Saturday on Pay-Per-View.
Nov 1, 2018
UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
Oct 31, 2018
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 31, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View. Featuring Israel Adesanya, Jacare Souza, Chris Weidman, DC & more.
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View. Featuring Israel Adesanya, Jacare Souza, Chris Weidman, DC & more.
Oct 31, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018