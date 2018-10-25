Home
TUF Blog: Leah Letson Part 7

October 25, 2018
First, my apologies to anyone who was eating during my segment on this week's episode.

Second, as I hope you know, I'm the kind of fighter who will do anything to get the win in the Octagon …and I think my face proved that this week.

That was easily the most damage I've ever taken in a fight, and it showed. When I realized I was cut with an elbow, I knew it was going to be messy. Then she threw a lot of punches after that, and they definitely added up, as you could see.

In the Octagon, I wasn't fazed by the blood. If anything, it actually motivated me even more to push the action further and push through the blood. Fans really go crazy when they see that in the cage, and I love putting on a show for the fans, almost as much as I love having my hand raised.

But I didn't truly realize how bad it was until later that night, when I got back from the hospital. My face was really swollen, so that was starting to hurt, and I had limited vision because of the swelling. After I got my stitches and returned to the TUF house, I was shocked when I looked in the mirror. I had no idea I looked that bad, and I'm not sure my castmates were expecting it either, ha ha.

Ultimately, however, I'll push through all the pain in the world to have my hand raised. Once you get over the initial shock of the blood and just go with the flow -- literally -- it's just another obstacle to overcome in the Octagon…and I'm always down for a challenge.

Of all my victories, I'm probably most proud of this one. I was able to get the victory, despite being away from my team and being out of the cage for so long. I guess it's kind of cool to have a few battle scars to show for it.

Derrick Lewis sits down with UFC FIGHT PASS to discuss some of his past fights and knockouts ahead of his UFC 230 heavyweight title fight with Daniel Cormier. Check out Lewis' entire UFC fight library anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Oct 25, 2018
The heavyweight title is on the line at UFC 230 in NYC as Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event a pair of middleweight contenders face off as Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza are set to collide.
Oct 25, 2018
#2 ranked light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir plans on making a statement following a disappointing title fight with current champ Daniel Cormier with a finish of the surging Anthony Smith. Don't miss UFC Fight Night Moncton this Saturday on FS1.
Oct 24, 2018
Watch Anthony Smith earn his second career UFC knockout when he finished Andrew Sanchez in April of 2017.
Oct 23, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018