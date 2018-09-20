Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

TUF Blog: Leah Letson Part 4

By Leah Letson September 20, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)

Last night's episode made it pretty clear that I'm dissatisfied with the training on Team Whittaker.

As time went on, the language barrier became less of an issue during training. At first it was pretty difficult, but it got better as we all made adjustments to the situation.

The biggest issue, however, was the lack of intensity during training. Aside from those fun little "warm-ups," we were really only doing BJJ technique and shadow boxing. We weren't hitting pads, we definitely weren't sparring, and we really weren't getting that much instruction either.

Coach Whittaker told us throughout the season that we were accomplished professional fighters and we got to this level by what we already knew. So, he said, he wasn't going to try to teach us much.

I'm a student by nature and am always looking to improve, so Coach Whittaker's philosophy as an instructor didn't really resonate with me. As I mentioned in a previous blog post, I thrive when I'm pushed to my limit, and I wasn't close to being pushed to my limit on the show. Back home in Milwaukee, I'm usually exhausted after training; I really had to be creative to figure out how I could even just stay in shape in the TUF house.

Going into the season, I had high hopes of being pushed by my coaches and really taking advantage of this opportunity to learn from some of the best instructors in MMA. Unfortunately, my expectations didn't match the reality of the situation, as we started to see last week, and it made me very frustrated.

Members of Team Gastelum, even though they were opponents in the tournament, were very interested in my success and cared about my development, so I had to ask myself some tough questions during the filming of this week's episode.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 22
10:30PM/7:30PM
ETPT
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Ahead of Thursday's UFC 229 Press Conference with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor, take a look back at some of McGregor's most entertaining press conference moments throughout his career.
Ahead of Thursday's UFC 229 Press Conference with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor, take a look back at some of McGregor's most entertaining press conference moments throughout his career.
Sep 18, 2018
Watch Thiago Santos finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Don't miss Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday, Sept. 22 live on FS1.
Watch Thiago Santos finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Don't miss Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday, Sept. 22 live on FS1.
Sep 18, 2018
Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. Watch live on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. Watch live on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Sep 20, 2018
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down Saturday, October 6 as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down Saturday, October 6 as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 17, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018