Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

TUF Blog: Leah Letson Part 3

By Leah Letson September 13, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
The cracks started to show in last night's episode.

Initially, I was really excited to be a part of Team Whittaker. Even though I wasn't the first pick, like I had hoped for and expected, I was pretty proud of the team that we had assembled.

Unfortunately, it didn't take too long for me to realize that I may not be in the best position possible to win this tournament and get my hands on that UFC contract, which of course was my goal since earning a spot on the show.

I've trained my whole MMA career at a high intensity with UFC fighters. Once we got down to the business of training on the show, I was unfortunately pretty disappointed with the intensity of Team Whittaker's training sessions. I believe he just wanted to ensure nobody was injured during training, which I respect, but I only get better when I'm pushed to the edge, like at home in Milwaukee. On the other hand, it didn't take me long to realize that Team Gastelum's training sessions seemed to be a lot more beneficial for their athletes; you could tell that in how they used most of their recreation time sleeping and refueling because they were so tired from training hard.

After serving overseas, I'm no stranger to somewhat uncomfortable living situations, and the occasional language barrier. This, unfortunately, is how I felt with my teammates, due to several cultural and language differences, after I found myself as essentially the only American on my team. Little things like we saw with the grocery list on last night's episode were happening in most of my interactions with several teammates, which made things a little uncomfortable at times. I have respect for everyone on Team Whittaker, but I found it a lot easier to communicate and get along with members of the opposing team.

Leah's Blog Part Two | Leah's Blog Part OneEpisode 3 Recap 

It's odd in the TUF house. You're there to win a contract for yourself, but you're also hoping to help your teammates improve. That was something that I grappled with a lot in my head, while also trying to stay focused on the task at hand. I thought I had prepared for everything, but this was very strange to me.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 15
2PM/11AM
ETPT
Moscow, Russia
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the face-offs from the UFC Fight Night Media weigh-in, featuring Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik.
Watch the face-offs from the UFC Fight Night Media weigh-in, featuring Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik.
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down on October 6th as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down on October 6th as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 12, 2018
UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the Fight Night Moscow main event between Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Catch all the action Saturday morning on FIGHT PASS!
UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the Fight Night Moscow main event between Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Catch all the action Saturday morning on FIGHT PASS!
Sep 12, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Sep 11, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018