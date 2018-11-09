Home
TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 9

By Josh Parisian November 09, 2018
Special to UFC.com
On this week’s episode, Team Gastelum all got matching tattoos to represent the memory of the awesome opportunity to be on The Ultimate Fighter, as well as the bond and friendship that was built between each other.

Well, all except Marciea. At the time, we had no idea why she wasn’t coming with us to the tattoo parlor, but when we returned, she let us know that she had a flight booked to leave the house early. Mostly because of the tension between her and Maurice, she felt uncomfortable living in the house, so we had a team meeting and talked her out of leaving by helping her realize how much she’d be wasting a great opportunity that could open doors for her in her career.

This week’s fight showed Michel Batista, who had beaten me in the first round, and Justin Frazier. After my fight, we realized that Michel baits people into pressing him into the cage before dropping for a takedown. So, the coaches built a game plan for Justin that worked beautifully and won him the fight.

Had Batista won, it would have gave him more credibility and wouldn’t have made my loss look as bad, but honestly, after getting to know Justin as a person and hearing his story, I wanted Justin to win much more than I wanted him losing to benefit me.

