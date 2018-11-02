Home
TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 8

By Josh Parisian November 02, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Wednesday’s episode showed Macy vs Larissa. Macy and I sparred several times before her fight and I can honestly say, she’s the only female fighter that I felt like I really had to really be careful with, otherwise she was going to sit me down on my ass. She comes at you with intensity on another level.

As you could see in the episode, she doesn’t even care if she hits the mitts, she’ll just throw hard as hell in the general direction, with no regard to the mitt holder. If you try to motivate her when she’s tired, she’ll yell at you. I think all fighters have to be a little crazy to do what we do, but Macy is the kind of crazy that will definitely make her a world champion one day.

Chris Weidman's UFC entourage grows. The good-natured group crosses paths with Daniel Cormier's team. Jacare Souza continues to mix striking into his world-class jiu-jitsu. At media day, Derek Brunson and Israel Adesanya preview their matchup.
Nov 2, 2018
Watch the UFC 230 official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 2 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from New York City.
Nov 2, 2018
Watch the UFC 232 pre-fight press conference on Friday, Nov. 2 at 5pm/2pm ETPT live from New York City.
Nov 2, 2018
Daniel Cormier sharpens all of his skills. Chris Weidman feels at home. Jacare Souza learns basketball skills on the fly, and Derrick Lewis entertains the crowd at open workouts. Derek Brunson enjoys time with his son, as Israel Adesanya draws attention.
Nov 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018