TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 8

Wednesday’s episode showed Macy vs Larissa. Macy and I sparred several times before her fight and I can honestly say, she’s the only female fighter that I felt like I really had to really be careful with, otherwise she was going to sit me down on my ass. She comes at you with intensity on another level.



As you could see in the episode, she doesn’t even care if she hits the mitts, she’ll just throw hard as hell in the general direction, with no regard to the mitt holder. If you try to motivate her when she’s tired, she’ll yell at you. I think all fighters have to be a little crazy to do what we do, but Macy is the kind of crazy that will definitely make her a world champion one day.



