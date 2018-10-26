Home
TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 7

By Josh Parisian October 26, 2018
This most recent episode of The Ultimate Fighter showed Ben and Juan’s fight, as well as a lot of the drama between Juan and Maurice.

I hadn’t had a clue why Juan and Maurice had any issues with each other at the time but, to be honest, I was actually enjoying it, as it was some entertainment that broke up the monotony of the daily wake up, go train, train again, and go to sleep grind.

As far as the fight with Ben and Juan, it was apparent that Ben was going into it as the better striker and Juan was the better grappler. Unfortunately for Team Gastelum, it was another grappler that took the win. That being said, Ben did suffer an injury to his hamstring prior to the fight that made it difficult for him to try and get off his back. I would like to see that fight again with both guys in good health. Maybe it would still play out the same, but Ben would certainly give him a much better fight.

Former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir discusses his start in MMA and what he has in store for Anthony Smith in the Fight Night Moncton main event.
Oct 25, 2018
Artem Lobov and Michael Johnson discuss why they are looking forward to fighting one another in the co-main event of Fight Night Moncton, live Saturday on FS1.
Oct 25, 2018
Derrick Lewis sits down with UFC FIGHT PASS to discuss some of his past fights and knockouts ahead of his UFC 230 heavyweight title fight with Daniel Cormier. Check out Lewis' entire UFC fight library anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Oct 25, 2018
The heavyweight title is on the line at UFC 230 in NYC as Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event a pair of middleweight contenders face off as Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza are set to collide.
Oct 25, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018