Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 6

By Josh Parisian October 05, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Tonight was the best fight of the season thus far, in my opinion.

Both girls were throwing some serious leather and landing. Bea caught Leah early on with some brutal elbows across the forehead, splitting her open and turning the fight into a bloodbath. I had the pleasure of getting a real good look at the cut on Leah’s head after the fight and it was one of the most horrifying cuts I’ve ever seen in person.

But Leah was relentless, pushed forward, and got some solid takedowns during the fight that got her the nod from the judges. I think Bea did a great job, but her biggest mistake was just accepting bad positions to do damage, instead of working to get back to her feet or off the cage.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Fellow UFC fighters weigh-in and make their predictions for the UFC 229 main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor.
Fellow UFC fighters weigh-in and make their predictions for the UFC 229 main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor.
Oct 5, 2018
Watch the UFC 229 official weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 5 at 8pm/5pm ETPT.
Watch the UFC 229 official weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 5 at 8pm/5pm ETPT.
Oct 5, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229 Pre-fight Press Conference, featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229 Pre-fight Press Conference, featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.
Oct 4, 2018
Anthony Pettis believes he'll be smiling after his fight at UFC 229 on Saturday against Tony Ferguson.
Anthony Pettis believes he'll be smiling after his fight at UFC 229 on Saturday against Tony Ferguson.
Oct 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018