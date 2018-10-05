TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 6

Tonight was the best fight of the season thus far, in my opinion.



Both girls were throwing some serious leather and landing. Bea caught Leah early on with some brutal elbows across the forehead, splitting her open and turning the fight into a bloodbath. I had the pleasure of getting a real good look at the cut on Leah’s head after the fight and it was one of the most horrifying cuts I’ve ever seen in person.



But Leah was relentless, pushed forward, and got some solid takedowns during the fight that got her the nod from the judges. I think Bea did a great job, but her biggest mistake was just accepting bad positions to do damage, instead of working to get back to her feet or off the cage.



