TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 3

By Josh Parisian September 14, 2018
Special to UFC.com
This week’s episode had one of my favorite fights of the entire season. Not because I thought it was a phenomenal back and forth war or anything, but simply because of how completely polar opposite Justin and Anderson are.

Anderson has carved a blood path through all of his competition in kickboxing. He’s ranked top 10 in the world and trains with legendary fighters. He was the most decorated martial artist in the house, without a doubt.

Then you have Justin. Just a dude from Arkansas. Works long hours in an auto shop, loves his truck, loves to barbecue, and pretty much just lives a life that’s cookie cutter to how you would think a small town southern boy would live.

I think everyone that watched the fight was absolutely shocked. On paper, Justin was not meant to win, but Justin had the strongest weapon you could possibly have, and that’s the belief in himself. He came out of the gate using the exact same formula he’s always used and still managed to steamroll Anderson.

The fight almost felt like early UFC days to me. Both fighters didn’t have a very well rounded game at the time, but both of them were exceptional at just one part. Silva with the phenomenal kickboxing abilities, and Frazier being a great wrestler and hands down the strongest guy I’ve ever grappled with. It was truly a battle of different fight styles.

Although Justin was given a hard time about not coming to the house in the best shape, if we were being fair, I think a lot of us never truly worked as hard as they made us work. We’re all better for it, but it definitely took some adjusting to.

Josh's Blog Part Two | Josh's Blog Part One

Recent
Watch the face offs from the UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik official weigh-ins. Watch the entire card tomorrow exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
Sep 14, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik official weigh-ins. Watch the entire card tomorrow exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
Sep 14, 2018
The UFC has made its way to Russia! Hear what the fighters of UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik think about Russia and their experience so far during fight week in Moscow.
Sep 14, 2018
Aleksei Oleinik talks about being one of the most accomplished submission artists in all of MMA ahead of his main event showdown with Mark Hunt at Fight Night Moscow on September 15, only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Sep 13, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018