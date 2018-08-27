TUF: Heavy Hitters premieres Wednesday on FS1

Before welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends his title against Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228, take a look back to when he won the belt with a victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 201.
Aug 27, 2018
Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter debuts on Wednesday, August 29 live on FS1. Heavyweights and women's featherweights take center stage this season with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum as coaches.
Aug 27, 2018
Backstage at Fight Night Lincoln, Justin Gaethje spoke about his huge KO win.
Aug 26, 2018
Watch Justin Gaethje in the Octagon after his victory over James Vick at Fight Night Lincoln.
Aug 25, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
