Swanson's genuine approach to the fight game paying off

It’s what happened the first time they met in 2014 with Edgar leaving Austin with a fifth-round submission victory. They shook hands and moved on. Swanson didn’t think he would get a second shot at “The Answer,” but after Edgar lost to Ortega as well, he is, and despite the fight being made with five weeks’ notice for both, he jumped at it.“The way everything played out and the way I lost my last fight, it didn’t sit well with me, but I had to take it as it was,” Swanson said. “Then seeing them (Edgar and Ortega) fight, I think it made some excitement for the fans to see me and Frankie fight again. It was an opportunity to get a do-over. I’ve been working those holes in my game that showed in that fight since that fight. So on one hand I only had five weeks to prepare for this fight, but on the other, I’ve actually had a few years to prepare.”A fighter like Swanson never forgets. That can eat at someone, especially in a sport where second chances aren’t guaranteed. But he’s got one now, and he’s determined to get it right.“When I was in there the first time, I was like, he’s not that strong, he’s not very fast, and nothing that he does blows me away, except for his smarts in there, his ability to make adjustments and listen to his coaches, and just how well they work together,” Swanson said. “I took lessons from that and I feel like it made me better. Now I understand what his game is and what he’s doing and why he does things. And it makes it easier for me to fight him and be more prepared for him. I know I can do better.”