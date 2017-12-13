Struve vs. Arlovski set for UFC 222

Veteran heavyweight contenders Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski will meet for the first time on Mar. 3, as the two big men collide in a UFC 222 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on sale on Jan. 19.
Fresh off a November win over hot prospect Junior Albini, former world heavyweight champion Arlovski got the career jolt he needed with that victory, and he hopes to keep the momentum going in his first bout of 2018 as he takes on the Netherlands' Struve, who has won two of his last three, submitting Daniel Omielanczuk and knocking out "Bigfoot" Silva.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.
