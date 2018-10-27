Strickland, Kattar, Madge Impress With Big Finishes On UFC Moncton Prelims

HARD body shots from Haqparast has Gouti in SERIOUS trouble, but Gouti somehow survives. Wow! #UFCMoncton @Nasrat_MMA pic.twitter.com/aUrxktf5ny — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Sean Strickland got back in the win column in UFC Moncton prelim action at Avenir Centre Saturday night, stopping Canada’s Nordine Taleb in the second round of their welterweight bout.After getting his striking range down in the first round, California’s Strickland began dropping right hand bombs in the second, putting Taleb on the deck a little past the midway point of the frame. The Montrealer rose quickly, but he was still on wobbly legs. Strickland put his foe down again, and after a follow-up series of ground strikes, referee Eric Nevitt halted the match at 3:10 of round two.Strickland moves to 20-3 with the win. Taleb falls to 14-6.Lightweights Nasrat Haqparast and Thibault Gouti delivered an action-packed three-rounder, with Haqparast outlasting Gouti via unanimous decision.Scores were 29-27, 29-28 and 30-26 for Germany’s Haqparast, now 10-2. France’s Gouti falls to 12-5.Haqparast threw with bad intentions immediately, and while Gouti marched into the madness, with a little less than two minutes to go in the first round, Haqparast drilled him with a left and sent him to the canvas. Gouti recovered quickly and got back to his feet, digging to the body when he could as he tried to slow his foe down.Gouti got back into the fight with a busy striking attack in round two, only to get hurt with a body shot with a little over a minute left. Gouti shook the effects of the blow off and got back to work, though, wrapping up a solid round.Haqparast hurt Gouti again early in the third stanza, and with a minute gone, a kick to the body had “GT” on the run once more. The fight went to the mat with Haqparast drilling his foe with strikes, but Gouti’s heart was undeniable as he refused to give in. The two rose with 40 seconds left, and it was the bloodied Gouti still going forward as he threw punches and kicks at Haqparast until the horn sounded.New England featherweight prospect Calvin Kattar moved to 3-1 in the Octagon, as he spoiled the UFC debut of Chris Fishgold via first-round stoppage.Fishgold opened with a takedown, but Kattar rose quickly. Fishgold kept the heat on with his strikes and clinch work, but again, Kattar stayed cool under pressure and waited for his chance to respond. That chance came with just under a minute to go, as a right hand put Fishgold down on a knee. Kattar followed the Brit to the mat and he kept throwing until referee Yves Lavigne stopped the fight at 4:11 of the opening round.With the win, Methuen’s Kattar improves to 19-3; Liverpool’s Fishgold falls to 17-2-1.The third time was the charm for Brazil’s Talita Bernardo, as she broke a two-fight losing streak and earned her first UFC victory, decisioning Canada’s Sarah Moras over three rounds.Scores were 30-27 and 29-28 twice for Rio de Janeiro’s Bernardo, now 6-3. British Columbia’s Moras falls to 5-5.The bout was competitive throughout, and Moras made several late runs at a come from behind finish, but Bernardo’s ability to control matters on the mat for long stretches while avoiding submission attempts by Moras was the deciding factor in the Brazilian’s victory.South African lightweight Don Madge made quite the impression in his UFC debut, as he knocked out fellow debutant Te Edwards in the second round.Both were swinging hard from the time the bout started, with Madge drawing first blood with a knockdown in the opening minute. Edwards shook it off quickly and scored a takedown, putting Madge on his back. Madge nearly locked in an armbar, but Edwards fought his way free and made it to the end of the round.Madge went on the attack again to start round two, and after stunning Edwards with a left kick to the head, he delivered a right kick upstairs, dropping Edwards and bringing in referee Barry Gallant to halt the bout at :14 of the second round.Johannesburg’s Madge moves to 8-3-1 with the win. Phoenix’ Edwards falls to 6-2.In a clash of heavyweight up and comers, Arjan Singh Bhullar bounced back from the first loss of his pro career with a hard-fought three-round unanimous decision win over Marcelo Golm.The two heavyweights kept it standing in the opening round, Golm battering Bhullar with kicks to the leg while Bhullar returned the favor with hard shots upstairs that marked up the Brazilian’s face.The kicks kept coming from Golm in the second round, but by the end of the frame, his right foot was badly swollen, prompting Bhullar to pick up the pace in the third stanza. Ninety seconds into the last round, Bhullar slammed Golm to the mat and kept him there until the closing moments of the bout, wrapping up the decision for the Vancouver product via scores of 29-28 twice and 29-27.Bhullar moves to 8-1 with the win. Sao Paulo’s Golm falls to 6-2.Scotland’s Stevie Ray snapped a two-fight losing streak in the opener, as he eked out a close unanimous decision victory over Jessin Ayari.Former welterweight Ayari (16-5) looked good in his first fight at 155 pounds, as he aggressively chased after Ray (22-8) throughout, landing several hard shots in the process. Ray stayed busy with his counters, though, and that activity rate made an impression on the judges, who awarded “Braveheart” the decision via scores of 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27.