Stipe Miocic is the UFC champ who also cleans toilets as a firefighter

Stipe Miocic’s reward for becoming top dog in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest and baddest division was to be handed a mop and a plunger and ordered to swab floors and unblock a toilet.
It was May 2016, and four days earlier Miocic had achieved his career ambition by rendering heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum unconscious with a fierce right hand at UFC 198 in Brazil.
And now, he was back at work. As a firefighter. Read the full article here.
