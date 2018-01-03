Home
Stephens vs. Emmett headlines Orlando event

By Thomas Gerbasi January 19, 2018
Fresh from big knockout wins, featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett travel from California to Orlando's Amway Center to battle it out in a hard-hitting main event on Feb. 24.

UFC Fight Night airs live on FOX.

Tickets for the event, which will also see Jessica Andrade taking on Tecia Torres and Ovince Saint Preux battling Ilir Latifi, are on sale now.

A member of the UFC roster for over a decade, Stephens is showing his best form yet as he's defeated Gilbert Melendez and Dooho Choi in his last two bouts. But Emmett is another fighter surging at the right time, with his December 2017 finish of Ricardo Lamas landing him on several Knockout of the Year lists.

Ahead of the UFC 222 and UFC 223 main events, UFC will host a press conference with the four athletes on Friday, January 19 at 5p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.
Watch the UFC 220 official weigh-in on Friday, Jan. 19 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from Boston, Massachusetts.
Megan Olivi sits down with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in Boston to get his thoughts on his upcoming title bout with Francis Ngannou. Order this historic fight for any device at: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-220
Check out Francis Ngannou's UFC debut back in December of 2015. Barely two years later he fights heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 220 on January 20 live on Pay-Per-View.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
