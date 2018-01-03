Stephens vs. Emmett headlines Orlando event

Fresh from big knockout wins, featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett travel from California to Orlando's Amway Center to battle it out in a hard-hitting main event on Feb. 24.
UFC Fight Night airs live on FOX.
Tickets for the event, which will also see Jessica Andrade taking on Tecia Torres and Ovince Saint Preux battling Ilir Latifi, are on sale now.
A member of the UFC roster for over a decade, Stephens is showing his best form yet as he's defeated Gilbert Melendez and Dooho Choi in his last two bouts. But Emmett is another fighter surging at the right time, with his December 2017 finish of Ricardo Lamas landing him on several Knockout of the Year lists.
