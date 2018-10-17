Statement on UFC Moncton

“Featherweight athlete Michael Johnson will be replacing Zubaira Tukhugov in the scheduled bout against Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith, due to an ongoing investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission.



Johnson, 18-13, moved to the featherweight division earlier this year, earning a victory over Andre Fili in his most recent bout.



Johnson vs. Lobov will serve as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith as the organization makes its debut in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday, October 27, 2018.”