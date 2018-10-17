Home
Statement on UFC Moncton

October 17, 2018
“Featherweight athlete Michael Johnson will be replacing Zubaira Tukhugov in the scheduled bout against Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith, due to an ongoing investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Johnson, 18-13, moved to the featherweight division earlier this year, earning a victory over Andre Fili in his most recent bout.

Johnson vs. Lobov will serve as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith as the organization makes its debut in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday, October 27, 2018.”

UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas talks about training in other disciplines, and how they help her when she climbs inside the Octagon.
Oct 16, 2018
To celebrate the start of the NBA season, we take a look back at some of our summer 2018 training sessions with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons that took place at the UFC Performance Institute.
Oct 16, 2018
UFC Connected gives fans a unique look at fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions. In this episode, we join Mirsad Bektic and also Abu Azaitar as he prepared for his debut at Fight Night Hamburg.
Oct 15, 2018
Rose Namajunas looks back on the night she captured the UFC women's strawweight title against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217.
Oct 15, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018