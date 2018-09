As a precautionary measure, UFC flyweight Nicco Montaño was transported to a medical facility Friday morning due to health concerns.

The scheduled flyweight championship bout between Montaño and Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 has been cancelled.

UFC 228 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday night live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Tyron Woodley takes on Darren Till with his welterweight championship on the line in the main event.