Statement on UFC 226

July 05, 2018
 Featherweight champion Max Holloway is out of his scheduled bout against Brian Ortega due to injury and the fight has been removed from Saturday's UFC 226 card. Stepping into the co-main event position is a highly-anticipated heavyweight bout featuring No. 1-ranked Francis Ngannou and No. 5-ranked Derrick Lewis. The bout featuring Paul Felder and Mike Perry will move to the main card.

The four athletes will be available at today’s press conference in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. PT, which will be available to view online at www.ufc.com.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier is taking place at T-Mobile Arena this Saturday, July 7 and is available on pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Friday, July 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, NV
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale Official Weigh-in on Thursday, July 5 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from The Pearl at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Jul 5, 2018
Watch the UFC 226: Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday, July 5 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from The Pearl Theatre at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Jul 5, 2018
The competition is over, and the matches are set. See who will square off for the chance to win the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter Friday night, live from Las Vegas on FS1.
Jul 4, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC 226 open workout. Featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.
Jul 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018