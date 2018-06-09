Home
Statement on UFC 225

June 09, 2018
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face #1 contender Yoel Romero in a five-round main event. Romero, who missed weight on Friday by .2 lbs., will not be eligible to win the title.

This is a highly-anticipated rematch as the two heavy-hitters meet up again following their 2017 bout that ended with Whittaker claiming a victory by unanimous decision.

UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero is one of the most stacked cards of the organization’s history with the first bout kicking off at 5:15pm CT at the United Center on Saturday night.

Watch the UFC 225 Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Jun 9, 2018
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 4 features Robert Whittaker, CM Punk, Colby Covington and more.
Jun 8, 2018
Hear from fighters about UFC interim title welterweight contender, Colby Covington.
Jun 8, 2018
Watch the UFC 225 official weigh-in recap. UFC 225 goes down Saturday night at 10pm/7pm ETPT live on Pay-Per-View.
Jun 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018