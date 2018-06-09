Statement on UFC 225

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face #1 contender Yoel Romero in a five-round main event. Romero, who missed weight on Friday by .2 lbs., will not be eligible to win the title.



This is a highly-anticipated rematch as the two heavy-hitters meet up again following their 2017 bout that ended with Whittaker claiming a victory by unanimous decision.



UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero is one of the most stacked cards of the organization’s history with the first bout kicking off at 5:15pm CT at the United Center on Saturday night.