Statement on UFC 223 fight card

Thursday afternoon, following the UFC 223 media day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, an incident in the facility injured two athletes on Saturday's card, forcing them to be pulled from the event.
Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several facial cuts, was deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team, and he was removed from his bout against Anthony Pettis.
Flyweight Ray Borg, who was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno, was deemed unfit to fight as well due to multiple corneal abrasions.
Also removed from the card was the featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres due to Lobov's involvement in the incident.
UFC 223 will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak.
