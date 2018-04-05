Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Statement on UFC 223 fight card

April 05, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Thursday afternoon, following the UFC 223 media day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, an incident in the facility injured two athletes on Saturday's card, forcing them to be pulled from the event.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several facial cuts, was deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team, and he was removed from his bout against Anthony Pettis.

Flyweight Ray Borg, who was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno, was deemed unfit to fight as well due to multiple corneal abrasions.

Also removed from the card was the featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres due to Lobov's involvement in the incident.

UFC 223 will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 5, 2018
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Apr 5, 2018
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
Apr 4, 2018
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018