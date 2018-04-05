Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Statement on UFC 223

April 05, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
“During today’s media event at Barclays Center to promote UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov entered the building accompanied by over a dozen individuals.
 
The group, which included McGregor and Lobov, vandalized the vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at the event taking place this weekend. NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation. UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities. All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes.
 
The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend’s card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow’s ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday’s event at Barclays Center.”

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 5, 2018
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Apr 5, 2018
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
Apr 4, 2018
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018