Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Statement on UFC 221 in Perth

January 13, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
“Due to several significant injuries suffered recently, current middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, has been ruled medically unable to compete in the championship bout at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia.
 
Whittaker states “I’m beyond disappointed that I’m unable to defend the title in my home country of Australia. I hope the fans enjoy what should be a great night of fights at UFC 221 and I look forward to a recovery as soon as possible that will have me back in the Octagon to face the winner of the main event.”
 
Former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, will now face the #1 contender, Yoel Romero, for the UFC interim middleweight title. Romero has defeated eight out of his last nine opponents, which includes top-ranked athletes such as Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza and Lyoto Machida.
 
UFC 221 will take place at Perth Arena for the first event in Western Australia. With the change in the main event, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale.”

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 14
10PM/7PM
ETPT
St. Louis, Missouri
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Jessica Eye and Paige VanZant discuss their move to flyweight ahead of their debuts in the division at Fight Night Saint Louis: Stephens vs Choi. Watch the event live and free on FS1 this Sunday!
Jessica Eye and Paige VanZant discuss their move to flyweight ahead of their debuts in the division at Fight Night Saint Louis: Stephens vs Choi. Watch the event live and free on FS1 this Sunday!
Jan 12, 2018
Kamarau Usman and Emil Meek are slated for a pivotal welterweight matchup on the main card of Fight Night St. Louis. Don't miss the action live on Sunday on FS1.
Kamarau Usman and Emil Meek are slated for a pivotal welterweight matchup on the main card of Fight Night St. Louis. Don't miss the action live on Sunday on FS1.
Jan 12, 2018
Watch the stars of Fight Night Saint Louis as they hold open workouts for the public ahead of Sunday night's free FS1 event. Includes Jeremy Stephens, Dooho Choi, Paige VanZant, Uriah Hall and more.
Watch the stars of Fight Night Saint Louis as they hold open workouts for the public ahead of Sunday night's free FS1 event. Includes Jeremy Stephens, Dooho Choi, Paige VanZant, Uriah Hall and more.
Jan 12, 2018
Francis Ngannou climbed up the UFC heavyweight ranks quickly capped of with the knockout of the year of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is the last hurdle for Ngannou at UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20 live on PPV.
Francis Ngannou climbed up the UFC heavyweight ranks quickly capped of with the knockout of the year of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is the last hurdle for Ngannou at UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20 live on PPV.
Jan 12, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018