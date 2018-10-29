Statement on Polo Reyes

Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ. Jacare Souza anticipates a tough matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game.
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
