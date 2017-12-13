Home
Special UFC 218 replay to air free on Christmas Eve on FS1

UFC Staff Report December 22, 2017
If you missed UFC 218 earlier this month, or you'd just love to see Francis Ngannou's 'punch heard 'round the world' again, you're in luck. On Christmas Eve, FOX Sports has a generous gift for fight fans as they air a free special presentation of UFC 218.

(R) <a href='../fighter/Jose-Aldo'>Jose Aldo</a> punches <a href='../fighter/Max-Holloway'>Max Holloway</a> during UFC 218 on December 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Zuffa LLC) Held in Detroit, Michigan, the epic event was one of the most exciting and beloved fight cards of 2017, headlined by featherweight champ Max Holloway in his first title defense against the very man he won it from, Jose Aldo. The non-stop action also showcased heavyweights Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou and former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje.

The special presentation returns by popular demand. Last year on Christmas Eve, the UFC and FOX replayed the epic UFC 206 event. Fight fans loved it and ratings soared. Since this is the first weekend in months without a UFC event, this airing serves as a much needed appetizer ahead of next week's huge UFC 219 card in Las Vegas, NV. The details are below. Happy holidays!

What: UFC 218 Special Presentation
When: December 24, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where: FS1

We chronicle the journey of a social outcast fighting for acceptance as he attempts to break one of the last barriers in pro sports. In all of UFC history an Orc has never competed in the Octagon and Max Carlyle believes it is his destiny to be the first.
Dec 22, 2017
UFC 218 showcased non-stop action. See the best of this highlight-reel event with Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo for the featherweight title, heavyweights Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou and former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje.
Dec 22, 2017
Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and Jon Anik break down the stacked UFC 219 card, including the main event matchup of Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, and the co-main featuring Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Dec 21, 2017
Check out some of the greatest hits that made Carlos 'The Natural Born Killer' Condit a UFC legend ahead of his return at UFC 219. UFC 219 goes down December 30 in Las Vegas. Order it on Pay-Per-View now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Dec 21, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017