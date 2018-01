Souza ready to roll in Charlotte after returning from injury

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza hasn’t set foot in the Octagon in nine months, last crossing the threshold into the UFC cage in April when current middleweight champion



“About five months after surgery for the pectoral, my appendix exploded,” said Souza Wednesday morning, speaking through a translator. “So I went to surgery and stayed in the hospital for about 10 days. I was really having some second thoughts about coming back to MMA. It was a pretty hard moment for me.” Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza hasn’t set foot in the Octagon in nine months, last crossing the threshold into the UFC cage in April when current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker handed the Brazilian standout a second-round stoppage loss.While the long wait to see the talented contender return finally comes to an end this weekend when he squares off with Derek Brunson in the main event of Saturday’s UFC on FOX show in Charlotte, North Carolina, there were moments during his time away when Souza wasn’t sure if he was going to continue his fighting career.Shortly after the fight with Whittaker, it was revealed that Souza suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the contest. He promptly returned to Brazil and underwent surgery in Rio de Janeiro, but five months later, the 38-year-old was back in the hospital and going back under the knife.“About five months after surgery for the pectoral, my appendix exploded,” said Souza Wednesday morning, speaking through a translator. “So I went to surgery and stayed in the hospital for about 10 days. I was really having some second thoughts about coming back to MMA. It was a pretty hard moment for me.”

“I’m surprised the recovery was pretty fast, faster than I thought. I thought it would be more months that I would be out. I feel great. I did a great camp. I’m feeling ready to go and it’s going to be a great fight.” After nearly a decade competing at the highest levels in the sport following an illustrious grappling career, the former Strikeforce middleweight champion pondered packing it all in. Two surgeries in six months had left him demoralized and the prospect of getting back into fighting shape after an extended stay on the sidelines felt daunting.“It was pretty hard to go back to training,” admitted Souza, who kicked off his 2017 campaign with a first-round submission win over Tim Boetsch before falling to Whittaker two months later. “I was out of shape. I was fat. Getting back in shape was the hard part.”Eventually, Souza made the decision to continue, got back in the gym and much to his surprise, everything started to come together quicker and easier than he had anticipated.“I went through two surgeries and to be feeling good, feeling healthy and to go fight again is God’s will,” said Souza, who currently sits at No. 3 in the middleweight rankings and carries a 10-2 record over his last 12 fights into this weekend’s main event.“I’m surprised the recovery was pretty fast, faster than I thought. I thought it would be more months that I would be out. I feel great. I did a great camp. I’m feeling ready to go and it’s going to be a great fight.”