Souza discusses ground game superiority on UFC 224 Embedded

Fighters have to be confident in all aspects of their craft. And while finding a particular area of superiority can be difficult for some fighters, UFC middleweight contender Jacare Souza believes he has a clear advantage over Kelvin Gastelum if the fight goes to the ground.
“If you actually had a ground game, I’d say ‘let’s get on the ground’,” Souza said on episode four of UFC 224 Embedded. “Even then I’d finish you real quick, kid.”
Souza’s ability to finish opponents on the canvas isn’t news, as he has racked up 14 career victories by submission. If the two middleweights should spend a lot of time on the mat Saturday, Souza is confident he’ll see his hand raised.
“If it goes to the ground, I’ll submit him.”
• GET TICKETS NOW FOR UFC 224 IN RIO DE JANEIRO
• PRE-ORDER UFC 224 NOW
• RELATED CONTENT: UFC 224 EMBEDDED – EP. 1 | EP. 2 | EP. 3
“If you actually had a ground game, I’d say ‘let’s get on the ground’,” Souza said on episode four of UFC 224 Embedded. “Even then I’d finish you real quick, kid.”
Souza’s ability to finish opponents on the canvas isn’t news, as he has racked up 14 career victories by submission. If the two middleweights should spend a lot of time on the mat Saturday, Souza is confident he’ll see his hand raised.
“If it goes to the ground, I’ll submit him.”
• GET TICKETS NOW FOR UFC 224 IN RIO DE JANEIRO
• PRE-ORDER UFC 224 NOW
• RELATED CONTENT: UFC 224 EMBEDDED – EP. 1 | EP. 2 | EP. 3
Comments