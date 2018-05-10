Home
Souza discusses ground game superiority on UFC 224 Embedded

UFC Staff Report May 10, 2018
Article
Fighters have to be confident in all aspects of their craft. And while finding a particular area of superiority can be difficult for some fighters, UFC middleweight contender Jacare Souza believes he has a clear advantage over Kelvin Gastelum if the fight goes to the ground.

“If you actually had a ground game, I’d say ‘let’s get on the ground’,” Souza said on episode four of UFC 224 Embedded. “Even then I’d finish you real quick, kid.”

Souza’s ability to finish opponents on the canvas isn’t news, as he has racked up 14 career victories by submission. If the two middleweights should spend a lot of time on the mat Saturday, Souza is confident he’ll see his hand raised.

“If it goes to the ground, I’ll submit him.”

RELATED CONTENT: UFC 224 EMBEDDED – EP. 1 | EP. 2 | EP. 3

Lyoto Machida trains at a facility in Rio. Raquel Pennington gets some physical therapy. Amanda Cooper hits mitts poolside, and Jacare Souza analyzes his opponent’s game plan. Vitor Belfort greets Minotauro Nogueira, and Mackenzie Dern does interviews.
May 10, 2018
Brazilian legends Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida will meet in the Octagon Saturday on the main card of UFC 224.
May 10, 2018
Watch as the stars of UFC 224 face-off during Thursday's official Media Day.
May 10, 2018
Check out the highlights from the UFC 224 open workouts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
May 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018