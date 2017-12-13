Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Smolka looks to keep Hawaii's momentum flowing

By Thomas Gerbasi December 21, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Louis Smolka celebrates his victory over Ben Nguyen in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event on July 13, 2016 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) After a rough stretch that has seen him lose three straight, flyweight Louis Smolka is taking a very Bob Marley approach to his upcoming UFC 219 bout against Matheus Nicolau on Dec. 30.

“I just have faith that no matter what, everything will be all right,” he said, immediately bringing to mind the Marley classic “Three Little Birds.” He laughs when I point this out to him, and it’s clear that while he knows the importance of a win in Las Vegas, pressure hasn’t taken away his ability to enjoy the process leading up to the fight. The 26-year-old knows he can fight at this level; he just needs to go out and be at his best when it’s time to put the mouthpiece in.

“I’m just trying to go out there and perform, do my best for this fight and just try to win and be entertaining for the fans,” he said. “That’s one of the main things that I like to do – I like to have people want to watch me fight. So if I can be entertaining for the fans, I’m pretty happy about that.”

He should be ecstatic, because if Smolka has displayed anything in his nine-fight UFC run, it’s that he shows up to throw down. Whether on the feet or the mat, Smolka is always chasing a finish, and three times he got his wish in the Octagon, with Performance of the Night bonuses begin tagged on to his knockouts of Richie Vaculik and Ben Nguyen.

But after putting together a four-fight winning streak from 2014 to 2016 that had him on the verge of the title picture, a trio of defeats against Brandon Moreno, Ray Borg and Tim Elliott brought his momentum to a halt.

“I’m kinda disappointed, I’m not gonna lie,” Smolka said. “I want to get wins. It’s kind of a bad place to be. You look at my record and it kinda sucks and makes me feel bad. But at the same time, I did have some good fights. It wasn’t too bad a year, but I can do better and I can be better.”

RELATED: Condit Returns at UFC 219Glenn's Fighting DreamsCyborg vs Holm - One Crazy Fight

Smolka celebrates his submission victory over Paddy Holohan in their flyweight fight during the UFC event at 3Arena on October 24, 2015 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) Looking a little deeper at the losing streak, there are positives to be taken away, not the least of which was his Fight of the Night war with Elliott in April that served as a firm rebuke to anyone who says they don’t like groundfighting. But with Max Holloway ruling the featherweight division, Yancy Medeiros on a three-fight winning streak and Rachael Ostovich recently making a smooth transition from The Ultimate Fighter 26 to the UFC roster, Smolka wants to keep the momentum going for his native Hawaii.

“I don’t want to be the guy that drops the ball,” he said. “I’m trying to keep the ball rolling and keep the wave flowing. I don’t want to mess it up – I want to win. We need UFC Hawaii out here and we need to keep winning so we can get it.”

It’s the rallying cry from every Hawaiian fighter and something you don’t see anywhere else in the United States. Smolka believes the reason is simple.

“It’s a small community,” he said. “We all know each other and have all trained together in the past and all see each other around. It’s like everybody’s on the same team.”

And while Hawaiians in the UFC used to be a rarity, usually Hall of Famer BJ Penn and one or two other fighters from the island, these days, the MMA community is producing more and more UFC level fighters, and they’re setting the stage for a new generation to follow them in the coming years.

“I always felt like we always had somebody in the UFC or competing on the biggest stages,” Smolka said. “We’ve been in MMA a long time, and it wasn’t an if (they would get to the UFC), but a when. I feel like we’re part of the next generation coming up. That first generation was BJ and a couple guys. Now we have all the kids who grew up watching them and grew up wanting to be MMA fighters getting their shot.”

Smolka is hungrier than ever to succeed. He admits that he “wasn’t entirely focused on fighting,” in 2017, but after the jolts only a loss can give a fighter, he’s back on track and ready to perform. As for the future, he’s only looking as far as Dec. 30.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” he said. “I just want to look at it one fight at a time. In the past, I might have gotten too ahead of myself.”

Is “Da Last Samurai” maturing on us?

“I like to think I’m never gonna be mature,” he laughs. “I’m a big kid forever. That way I can keep learning.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
We chronicle the journey of a social outcast fighting for acceptance as he attempts to break one of the last barriers in pro sports. In all of UFC history an Orc has never competed in the Octagon and Max Carlyle believes it is his destiny to be the first.
We chronicle the journey of a social outcast fighting for acceptance as he attempts to break one of the last barriers in pro sports. In all of UFC history an Orc has never competed in the Octagon and Max Carlyle believes it is his destiny to be the first.
Dec 22, 2017
UFC 218 showcased non-stop action. See the best of this highlight-reel event with Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo for the featherweight title, heavyweights Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou and former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje.
UFC 218 showcased non-stop action. See the best of this highlight-reel event with Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo for the featherweight title, heavyweights Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou and former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje.
Dec 22, 2017
Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and Jon Anik break down the stacked UFC 219 card, including the main event matchup of Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, and the co-main featuring Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and Jon Anik break down the stacked UFC 219 card, including the main event matchup of Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, and the co-main featuring Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Dec 21, 2017
Check out some of the greatest hits that made Carlos 'The Natural Born Killer' Condit a UFC legend ahead of his return at UFC 219. UFC 219 goes down December 30 in Las Vegas. Order it on Pay-Per-View now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Check out some of the greatest hits that made Carlos 'The Natural Born Killer' Condit a UFC legend ahead of his return at UFC 219. UFC 219 goes down December 30 in Las Vegas. Order it on Pay-Per-View now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Dec 21, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017