Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Smith's Rise Doesn't Stop In Moncton; Defeats Volkan

By Thomas Gerbasi October 27, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
SMITH vs OEZDEMIR

Anthony Smith continued to impress in his run at light heavyweight, as he submitted No. 2-ranked Volkan Oezdemir in the third round of their UFC Moncton main event at Avenir Centre to improve to 3-0 in the 205-pound weight class.

Smith threw a wrench into the works almost immediately with a takedown attempt, but Oezdemir reacted well and reversed position as the two locked up against the fence. In the second minute, the two broke and Oezdemir landed some hard shots on Smith. Smith soon settled into an offensive rhythm, but an inadvertent eye poke by the Nebraskan brought a momentary halt to the action with a little over 90 seconds left. When the fight resumed, Oezdemir scored well, capping off a solid first round.

Smith bloodied Oezdemir in the early going of round two, but Oezdemir nullified that offensive charge with a takedown in the second minute. Smith tried to lock up a leg, yet Oezdemir fought free and fired off strikes as he tried to take his opponent’s back. And though he didn’t get his wish, Oezdemir kept Smith grounded until the horn.

Oezdemir and Smith took turns testing each other’s chin in round three, and it appeared that Oezdemir was finally slowing down. That was all that Smith needed to see, and he took Oezdemir to the mat. From there, it was all Smith, as he took his foe’s back and sunk in the rear naked choke that forced Oezdemir to tap out at the 4:26 mark of the third round.

With the win, the No. 10-ranked Smith moves to 31-14. Switzerland’s Oezdemir falls to 15-3.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Dan Hardy talked with Michael Johnson inside of the Octagon after his unanimous decision victory over Artem Lobov in the co-main event Fight Night Moncton.
Dan Hardy talked with Michael Johnson inside of the Octagon after his unanimous decision victory over Artem Lobov in the co-main event Fight Night Moncton.
Oct 27, 2018
Daniel Cormier became a two-division champion after defeating heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. Next he defends that heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 on November 3, live on Pay-Per-View.
Daniel Cormier became a two-division champion after defeating heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. Next he defends that heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 on November 3, live on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 26, 2018
Derrick Lewis capped off a six-fight win streak with a Fight of the Night performance in the main event of Fight Night Halifax last year against Travis Browne. Lewis faces heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230 on Nov. 3.
Derrick Lewis capped off a six-fight win streak with a Fight of the Night performance in the main event of Fight Night Halifax last year against Travis Browne. Lewis faces heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230 on Nov. 3.
Oct 26, 2018
Watch all the action from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in.
Watch all the action from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in.
Oct 26, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018