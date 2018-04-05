Short notice is nothing new to Max Holloway

Short notice? No problem for @BlessedMMA! This is like any other fight for the UFC featherweight champ #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/fFLfljKQqR — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 6, 2018

At Wednesday’s UFC 223 Press Conference Khabib Nurmagomedov guessed that featherweight champ Max Holloway has been vacationing and “drinking beers” recently – an obvious disadvantage while “The Eagle” has been preparing for a five-round title fight against Tony Ferguson the past few months.



Thursday at Media Day Holloway was quick to deny and assure that he’s been training even before accepting a short notice fight against Nurmagomedov last Sunday. In fact, Holloway is more than comfortable with fighting on short notice.



“At one point of my UFC career I had more short notice fights than (scheduled fights),” Holloway said. “This is nothing new. I stay ready, in the gym all the time.”



What’s new is that Holloway is stepping up to lightweight and has the chance to become just the second fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously.



Holloway admitted he’s never fought anyone like Nurmagomedov, but he can’t wait for the challenge. He has a reminder for everyone as well.



“(Nurmagomedov) may have fought guys that are similar to me,” Holloway said. “But he’s never fought me.”