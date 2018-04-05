Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Short notice is nothing new to Max Holloway

By Jon Gagnon April 05, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
At Wednesday’s UFC 223 Press Conference Khabib Nurmagomedov guessed that featherweight champ Max Holloway has been vacationing and “drinking beers” recently – an obvious disadvantage while “The Eagle” has been preparing for a five-round title fight against Tony Ferguson the past few months.

Thursday at Media Day Holloway was quick to deny and assure that he’s been training even before accepting a short notice fight against Nurmagomedov last Sunday. In fact, Holloway is more than comfortable with fighting on short notice.

“At one point of my UFC career I had more short notice fights than (scheduled fights),” Holloway said. “This is nothing new. I stay ready, in the gym all the time.”

What’s new is that Holloway is stepping up to lightweight and has the chance to become just the second fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously.

Holloway admitted he’s never fought anyone like Nurmagomedov, but he can’t wait for the challenge. He has a reminder for everyone as well.

“(Nurmagomedov) may have fought guys that are similar to me,” Holloway said. “But he’s never fought me.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 5, 2018
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Apr 5, 2018
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
Apr 4, 2018
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018