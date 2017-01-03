Shogun faces Villante in March

Exciting New York light heavyweight Gian Villante will take a trip Brazil for the biggest fight of his career, when he faces former world champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua in a UFC Fight Night bout at Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza in Brazil on Mar. 11.
In the main event, which airs live on FS1, Kelvin Gastelum faces Vitor Belfort in a five-round middleweight bout. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 18.
Fresh from a thrilling knockout of Saparbeg Safarov last month in Albany, Long Island's Villante has won four of his last six, with three of those victories earning him Fight of the Night bonuses. The No. 13-ranked contender will attempt to add to that tally against former UFC light heavyweight and PRIDE Grand Prix winner Rua, who has won two straight over Rogerio Nogueira and Corey Anderson, putting him at the No. 7 spot at 205 pounds.
