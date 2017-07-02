Former PRIDE Legend Shogun Rua to Headline Return To Saitama Super Arena

TOKYO, JAPAN – UFC®, home of the world’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) elite today announced its highly anticipated return to the Saitama Super Arena on September 23 2017 that will pit former PRIDE GRAND PRIX winner and UFC light heavyweight champion Brazilian Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (24-10-0, fighting out of Curtiba, Brazil) against No. 7-ranked knockout ace Ovince Saint Preux (20-10-0, fighting out of Knoxville, Tennessee, USA). Early bird tickets to the UFC’s fifth event in Japan go on sale online via Lawson and Ticket Board from Tuesday 11th July.
No. 5-ranked UFC veteran “Shogun” is no stranger to fighting in Japan where he will have support from Japanese fans and the local Brazilian community as he looks to continue his winning streak. With notable wins against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Forrest Griffin, Chuck Liddell and Alistair Overeem, Shogun will bring a wealth of experience in to the Octagon® as he collides with the American striker Saint Preux.
With a previous win over Shogun in 2014, Saint Preux will look to duplicate his success at the same spot where Shogun became a MMA icon. A victory here will represent the most significant of Saint Preux’s career and will put his title aspirations back on track.
“Japan is a very special place for fighters and fans alike – it is a nation steeped in the traditional martial arts culture and has been a key component of MMA’s global growth over the years.” UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content, Joe Carr, said. “We are thrilled to be back at the Saitama Super Arena this September and look forward to giving our fans a fight night to remember starring two of MMA’s finest light heavyweight athletes.”
For the latest card information please visit UFC.com.jp and ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. More bouts will be confirmed as they become available.
Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® JAPAN: SHOGUN vs. SAINT PREUX are priced at VIP ¥50,000, RS ¥30,000, S ¥12,000, A ¥8,000, B ¥5,000 (prices do not include applicable service charges and fees).
Early bird tickets available for purchase from July 11th to July 17th with 10% discount for RS, S, A and B categories online at https://l-tike.com/st1/ufc_2017/ (Japanese) and http://tickebo.jp/en/ufc/ (English). Full price tickets are available from July 18th to July 23rd exclusively for Lawson Ticket members online at http://l-tike.com/sports/ufc_2017/. General ticket sales start from July 24th via Lawson Ticket, Kyodo Tokyo, E+, Ticket Pia, Ticket Board (English).
Limited UFC VIP Experience packages available: Owner’s VVIP Package ¥200,000, Ultimate VVIP Package ¥150,000 and Super VIP Package ¥99,000. Check out ticket sites for more information.
