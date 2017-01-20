UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews the main event of Fight Night Denver, featuring Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena.
Jan 20, 2017
Watch Julianna Pena defeat Jessica Rakoczy to win The Ultimate Fighter Season 18. Pena takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 20, 2017
Watch Jorge Masvidal submit Michael Chiesa during their bout from July, 2013. Masvidal takes on Donald Cerrone at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 20, 2017
UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein spoke at the brand new UFC campus in Las Vegas about the upcoming opening of the venue, which includes a new state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute.
Jan 19, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
