Shevchenko talks Nunes at Super Bowl, rivalry grows

HOUSTON — Valentina Shevchenko’s goal is clear. Shevchenko is coming off a win Saturday night over Julianna Pena, and she already is eyeing a rematch with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who recently took down Ronda Rousey after winning the title from Miesha Tate at UFC 200. Shevchenko, who owns a 14-2 record, lost to Nunes at UFC 196 last March, but she feels like she’s much more prepared to take down the current champ this time around.
Read more at: http://nesn.com/2017/02/valentina-shevchenko-eyeing-amanda-nunes-ufc-title-as-rivalry-heats-up/
