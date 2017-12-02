Home
Shevchenko, Stevenson travel to Belem for Feb. bouts

By Thomas Gerbasi December 12, 2017
Former world bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko will make her UFC flyweight debut on Feb. 3, as she travels to Belem, Brazil for a bout with unbeaten Brazilian newcomer Priscila Cachoeira.

Also added to the UFC Fight Night card, which airs live on FS1 from Arena Guilherme Paraense, is a strawweight clash between TUF 26 competitor Maia Stevenson and fellow newcomer Polyana Viana.

Tickets for UFC Belem go on sale on Dec. 15.

