Shevchenko, Stevenson travel to Belem for Feb. bouts

Former world bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko will make her UFC flyweight debut on Feb. 3, as she travels to Belem, Brazil for a bout with unbeaten Brazilian newcomer Priscila Cachoeira.
Also added to the UFC Fight Night card, which airs live on FS1 from Arena Guilherme Paraense, is a strawweight clash between TUF 26 competitor Maia Stevenson and fellow newcomer Polyana Viana.
Tickets for UFC Belem go on sale on Dec. 15.
