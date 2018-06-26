Shevchenko sisters make history on DWTNCS Week 3

Official Result: Julian Erosa def. Jamall Emmers by Knockout (Head Kick) 1:10 of Round 2Middleweights kicked things off on Week 3 with Caron, an 8-1 East Coast staple who has yet to see the scorecards in his career, squaring off against Williams, who entered on short notice sporting a 5-1 record over his last six, with his only setback coming against Week 2 winner Dwight Grant.Early in the first, Caron lost his footing on a kick and Williams followed him to the canvas, keeping “The Bear” there for the majority of the frame. Selective with his shots, Williams left Caron with a cut under his left eye and depleted energy reserves after eating a number of thudding body shots as well.Right out of the chute in the second, Williams stung Caron with a clean left hand before scooping him up and dumping him on the mat with little resistance. Just as he did in the first, Williams picked his spots with his strikes and controlled position throughout. It was more of the same in the third, as the short-notice substitute peppered Caron on the feet before putting him on his back. Late in the frame, with Williams dropping a series of elbows from side position, referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight.Official Result: Jordan Williams def. Tim Caron by TKO (Elbows) at 3:37 of Round 3