Moraes Teaches Saunders The Move That Beat Saunders In Brazil

After a loss, most fighters would want to move on to whatever is next, whether that be a new opponent, working on new skills to improve their game or taking a break before getting back into the grind. For Ben Saunders, moving forward meant looking backward, and he had his most recent opponent help him. After a loss, most fighters would want to move on to whatever is next, whether that be a new opponent, working on new skills to improve their game or taking a break before getting back into the grind. For Ben Saunders, moving forward meant looking backward, and he had his most recent opponent help him.

Saunders lost to Sergio Moraes via an arm triangle late in the second round of their fight at Fight Night Sao Paulo. In the video below, Moraes is shown teaching Saunders exactly how he got Saunders to tap before the second round ended.

This moment displays a unique display of sportsmanship, with Moraes willingly showing a humble Saunders how he ended up on top in Brazil.