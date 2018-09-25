Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Moraes Teaches Saunders The Move That Beat Saunders In Brazil

By Zac Pacleb September 25, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 22: (R-L) Ben Saunders congratulates Sergio Moraes of Brasil after Saunders was defeated by submission in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on September 22, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) After a loss, most fighters would want to move on to whatever is next, whether that be a new opponent, working on new skills to improve their game or taking a break before getting back into the grind. For Ben Saunders, moving forward meant looking backward, and he had his most recent opponent help him.
Saunders lost to Sergio Moraes via an arm triangle late in the second round of their fight at Fight Night Sao Paulo. In the video below, Moraes is shown teaching Saunders exactly how he got Saunders to tap before the second round ended. 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Olha que bacana atitude do oponente Serginho veio perguntar como ele matou o jogo dele @serginhoalliance sabe muito!!!

A post shared by *Head Coach* (@andredida) on

This moment displays a unique display of sportsmanship, with Moraes willingly showing a humble Saunders how he ended up on top in Brazil. 
Saunders reposted the video on his own Instagram account, saying:
"As a real martial artist and a student of the game, I respect every opponent before and after the fight no matter the outcome. I had a ton of respect for @serginhoalliance going into this fight and was honored to battle him in his home of Brazil. After the fight we got to talk and exchange some techniques. This is what this sport is all about in my opinion. The best martial artists from around the world testing themselves against eachother. Styles VS Style. It is a beautiful thing. It truly feels like I am living out a script from a movie or a video game. Loving everything about my lifelong journey as a true #Samurai."
Whether or not Saunders implements this technique in future fights is up in the air, but at the very least, it's a cool moment between two fighters.
 
Zac Pacleb is a writer and producer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZacPacleb.
 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the UFC record for most takedowns in a single fight at 21, which he accomplished at UFC 160 in 2013.
Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the UFC record for most takedowns in a single fight at 21, which he accomplished at UFC 160 in 2013.
Sep 25, 2018
Watch Tony Ferguson's first career UFC victory when he became The Ultimate Fighter champion in 2011.
Watch Tony Ferguson's first career UFC victory when he became The Ultimate Fighter champion in 2011.
Sep 25, 2018
Photo Gallery: Fight Night Sao Paulo
Photo Gallery: Fight Night Sao Paulo
Sep 24, 2018
Take a look back at former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor's top five Octagon interviews from throughout the years. Don't miss UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Take a look back at former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor's top five Octagon interviews from throughout the years. Don't miss UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 24, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018