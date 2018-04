Scorecard: Winners from Atlantic City

1 – Kevin Lee

The beauty of any combat sport is that for all the talk, posturing and hype, on Saturday night, you've got to fight. And yes, Kevin Lee likes to talk. But in the UFC Atlantic City main event, he lived up to every ounce of it in stopping Edson Barboza in the fifth round. It was as complete a performance as you will see in the Octagon, as "The Motown Phenom" delivered on the feet and the ground, and even showed plenty of resilience in shaking off a spinning wheel kick that rattled him midway through the bout. So is he ready for a crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov 's lightweight crown? He sure looks like it.





2 – Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar is cut from a different cloth than most fighters. Yes, every fighter who loses wants to remove the memory of that defeat as soon as possible, but once the initial sting wears off, they rest, get back to the gym, and get their chance a few months down the line. Edgar couldn’t wait that long. He thought about a June return, but instead asked for a fight a little over a month after his fight with



3 – David Branch

David Branch's first two fights back in the UFC after a more than six-year absence didn't do him any favors. The New Yorker defeated Krzysztof Jotko via split decision last May, and then got stopped by Luke Rockhold four months later. But on Saturday, Branch reminded fight fans of the guy who went 12-1 between Octagon appearances and won two divisional titles in the WSOF promotion, as he knocked out Thiago Santos in the first round. The victory, which snapped Santos' four-fight winning streak, not only netted Branch a Performance of the Night bonus, but new life in a division where he can make big moves fast.