Sanction Announcement for Fabricio Werdum

Relive the Pay Per View spectacle known as UFC 228 through the eyes of UFC photographer Josh Hedges.
Sep 10, 2018
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events.
Sep 11, 2018
Watch Mark Hunt finish Stefan Struve during their 2013 bout. Don't miss Hunt in the main event of Fight Night Moscow live on Saturday,
Sep 11, 2018
Take a slow-motion journey through the Dallas event known as UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till. Miss UFC 228? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Sep 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
