Sanchez battles White in Dallas on September 8

The great state of Texas will be treated to its first visit from Diego "Nightmare" Sanchez in over four years when he faces British finisher Craig White in a UFC 228 welterweight bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 8.



UFC 228, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, is headlined by a championship doubleheader featuring Tyron Woodley's welterweight title defense against Darren Till, and Nicco Montano's women's flyweight title defense against Valentina Shevchenko.



A member of the UFC roster since he won season one of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Sanchez has thrilled fans for over 13 years, with one of his most memorable bouts taking place in Texas in 2013 when he battled tooth and nail with Gilbert Melendez in Houston. Now the New Mexico native takes the trip to Dallas to battle England's White, who has finished all 14 of his pro wins leading up to his second Octagon bout this September.