Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Salikhov vs Rainey added to UFC Glendale

By Thomas Gerbasi March 31, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Fresh from back-to-back wins over Gilbert Smith and Marc Stevens, North Carolina's Ricky Rainey will make his Octagon debut on April 14 as he takes on "The King of Kung Fu," Muslim Salikhov, in a UFC Fight Night bout at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Rainey replaces the injured Abdul Razak Alhassan in the welterweight bout.

UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, airs live on FOX.

Winner of 11 of his last 12, Salikhov owns knockout victories over UFC vets Melvin Guillard and Ivan Jorge. In April, he will seek his first Octagon victory against Rainey, a seven-year pro who has earned seven of his 13 wins by knockout.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
We check in with No. 8 strawweight Felice Herrig as she gets ready to take on Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the headlining bout of the UFC 223 prelims Saturday April 7 in Brooklyn, NY.
We check in with No. 8 strawweight Felice Herrig as she gets ready to take on Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the headlining bout of the UFC 223 prelims Saturday April 7 in Brooklyn, NY.
Mar 30, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles recaps the bonkers UFC 223 media conference call featuring Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Host Lisa Foiles recaps the bonkers UFC 223 media conference call featuring Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Mar 29, 2018
As she prepares for her April 7 rematch against champ Rose Namajunas at UFC 223, Joanna Jedrzejczyk took to her Instagram account to talk about her weight cut going into the Pay Per View event.
As she prepares for her April 7 rematch against champ Rose Namajunas at UFC 223, Joanna Jedrzejczyk took to her Instagram account to talk about her weight cut going into the Pay Per View event.
Mar 28, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing for a championship title on Wednesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing for a championship title on Wednesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Mar 28, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018