Salikhov vs Rainey added to UFC Glendale

Fresh from back-to-back wins over Gilbert Smith and Marc Stevens, North Carolina's Ricky Rainey will make his Octagon debut on April 14 as he takes on "The King of Kung Fu," Muslim Salikhov, in a UFC Fight Night bout at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Rainey replaces the injured Abdul Razak Alhassan in the welterweight bout.
UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, airs live on FOX.
Winner of 11 of his last 12, Salikhov owns knockout victories over UFC vets Melvin Guillard and Ivan Jorge. In April, he will seek his first Octagon victory against Rainey, a seven-year pro who has earned seven of his 13 wins by knockout.
